Wanted: Lee Grayson
Wanted in connection with a robbery in Lincoln
Lee Grayson, 30, is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Co-op, Trelawny Crescent, Lincoln, on 19 March.
Anyone who can help with information on his whearabouts is asked to contact us.
There are a number of ways to do this:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 144 of 19 March in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 144 of 19 March
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.