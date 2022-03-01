Wanted: Steven Smith, 37
He is wanted in connection with sexual offences and failing to appear at court.
We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Steven Smith, 37.
He was previously named as a missing person, and we are now amending our appeal.
He is described as around 5ft 11in in height, and was last seen in the Bailgate area of Lincoln on February 24 wearing a dark jacket, white shirt, black trousers and black shoes.
If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting crime reference number 22000119358.