Watch: Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott spotted at Lincoln Cathedral during Napoleon filming

We knew they were here, but it has now been confirmed: Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix have been sighted in Lincoln!

Hollywood director Ridley Scott, famed for Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien and more, is currently in the city for his latest film Napoleon, with the title role played by star of Joker and Walk The Line, Joaquin Phoenix.

Lincoln Cathedral is being used as Notre Dame for the film, based in the late 18th and early 19th century, and a series of road closures are in place to allow for filming to take place.

Film crews arrived in the city last week to prepare the set, with official filming starting on Thursday, March 17 and continuing into Friday, when it was the first chance to see the stars of the show in Lincoln.

The award-winning pair, Phoenix and Scott, were spotted by design company Number 75 Design from their studio at Exchequergate House on Minster Yard, meaning staff had the best seat in the house to watch the filming come together.

Phoenix was seen climbing onto a horse in his Napoleonic outfit, while Ridley Scott could be seen wandering around Minster Yard before meeting a few people and leaving in a black car.

A spokesperson for Number 75 Design (follow their Instagram here) told The Lincolnite: “It’s so exciting for the city to have such a huge name director and cast filming here. There’s been a buzz around the Cathedral for the past week and it’s been lovely to see the locals popping by to see what’s going on.

“The cast and crew have been really friendly and supported local businesses which is great. I can’t wait to watch the film.”

It has also been suggested Joaquin Phoenix’s partner Rooney Mara was potentially spotted at the cathedral on Thursday, by The Lincolnite‘s photographer Steve Smailes.