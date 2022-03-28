Work begins on new £2 million Lincolnshire Co-op food store in Lincoln

Lincolnshire Co-op has announced a £2 million development for a new food store, commercial units and houses in Lincoln is to begin construction this week.

The new food store will be located at Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln on the former Monson Arms pub site, and it will replace Lincolnshire Co-op’s Swanpool food store, located further down the busy road.

It is hoped and planned that the new food store will be open in early 2023, as Maher Millard Construction plans to demolish the former Monson Arms pub building to make way for the development.

The Swanpool outlet will stay open until the new one is compete, and the existing team of 12 staff members will be transferred over, as well as there being five new jobs created.

The food store and two additional units will be constructed once demolition takes place, before a pair of semi-detached three-bedroom houses are built later in 2023.

The two extra units will be suitable for a variety of uses, marketed to let for potential retail services such as food and drink or health and beauty.

Planning permission was granted to Lincolnshire Co-op in 2019 for a similar scheme, but due to prolonged utilities work in the area and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s store development manager Matt Wilkinson said: “We’re excited to start work on this development which will offer our team a better working environment and our members and customers in the area a much-improved service.

“We’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us during the time it has taken to get this scheme underway. We’re sure the new store will be worth the wait.”