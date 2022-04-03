Can you help us find missing Edgaras
Anyone with information should call 101
We are concerned for the welfare of 34-year-old Edgaras, who is missing from the Boston area.
He was last seen in early hours of the morning on 25 March in the High Street in the town.
He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and possibly blue shoes.
He is described as around 5ft 4 inches tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair.
If you think you have seen Edgaras, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 148 of 28 March. We would also like to hear from his friends as they could be beneficial in helping us build a better picture of his lifestyle which could ultimately help us find him.