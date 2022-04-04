COVID-19 jabs open for five to 11-year-olds from today

All children aged five to 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine from today, as the jab roll out moves to the next phase.

Almost five million children in this age group are eligible for two doses of the Pfizer vaccine following updated JCVI guidance, advising two 10 microgram doses – a third of the strength given to over 12s – with a minimum 12-week gap.

You can book an appointment at one of the county’s vaccination centres by calling 119 or visiting the National Booking Service online, however the jab centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will be closed on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 for routine planned maintenance.

The majority of vaccines for five to 11-year-olds will take place at local vaccination centres or pharmacies outside of school hours, with invites also sent to parents and guardians by GPs.

Since the NHS National Booking System opened for families of 5 to 11-year-olds on Saturday, more than 37,000 have already booked an appointment.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “NHS staff continue to work hard across the country to deliver the COVID vaccine to all eligible groups and this group of five to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against potential future waves of COVID.

“The vaccine is safe and effective – my 10-year-old daughter will be getting hers this week – and I’d encourage all parents to read the information and consider booking their child in for a vaccination at the earliest opportunity.”

Children aged five to 11 who have medical conditions that put them at increased risk from COVID-19 or who live with someone with a weakened immune system have already been offered the vaccine, with an eight-week gap between doses.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The aim of the NHS in offering to vaccinate five to 11 year-olds is not only to provide them with some protection, but also to support families to make an informed choice, and to make things convenient and child-friendly for those who do decide to get their child vaccinated.

“As with all the other age groups we have already vaccinated and continue to vaccinate, getting your child vaccinated will help to protect them from the worse effects of COVID, as well as reducing the risk to them and those around them.

“COVID is still active and case numbers are ticking up again, but at the same time we are all striving for some kind of return to normality. The best way to achieve this is to get vaccinated, whether that’s yourself or your child.

“I understand there will be reluctance on the part of some parents and guardians to get their child vaccinated and the important thing to say is it is your choice.”