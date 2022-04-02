‘Critical’ roadworks across Branston start this month

Three phases of ‘critical’ roadworks will take place across Branston village from this month, with a series of night closures on the horizon.

The extensive resurfacing works will cover most of the village, with works starting on Monday, April 25, and running until June 20.

It will take place in three phases to allow for managed night closures of roads across Branston, with work taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am due to it being a major resurfacing project.

The full schedule of works are:

Phase one – Station Road, due to start on Monday, April 25 and finish on Tuesday, May 10

Phase two – Silver Street/Mere Road, due to start on Tuesday, May 10 and finish on Wednesday, May 25

Phase three – B1188 Sleaford Road/High Street/ Lincoln Road area, due to start on Wednesday, May 25 and finish on Monday, June 20

Road closures will be removed outside working hours in order to help residents and keep traffic disruption to a minimum. Where closures are active, extensive road signs explaining diversionary routes will be in place.

As well as this, phase three works will close down after the night shift on Wednesday, June 1 to allow for celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Work will resume from Monday, June 6.

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways said: “This is an extensive range of vital resurfacing to a lot of roads on Branston and we’ve managed to plan this in such a way that we can keep the disruption to residents as low as possible.

“By working through the night, removing road closures during the day and ensuring that the roads are clear in time for the Jubilee, we can carry out these critical works with comparatively little impact to residents and road users alike.

“Whilst we are working extremely hard to carry out these works with the least amount of interruption to the normal road network, there will inevitably be some time where a diversionary route needs to be used and we would like to thank everyone effected by these works for their patience.”