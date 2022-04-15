Dion Dublin visits Sleaford gym as Homes Under the Hammer comes to Lincolnshire

Stairs going up to the bedrooms

There was a famous face in Lincolnshire this week as filming took place for an episode of Homes Under the Hammer, and the show’s presenter Dion Dublin took the time for a workout at a local gym.

Ex-footballer Dublin, who has more than 100 Premier League goals and four England caps to his name, is the host of BBC property programme Homes Under the Hammer, and he was in Lincolnshire filming a new episode this week.

Dublin was spotted with camera crews on Ruskington High Street on Thursday, the day after he’d gone to New Image Gym in Sleaford for a workout session.

Posting on social media about the famous visit, a spokesperson for the gym on Church Lane said: “Whether you’re a recreational trainer or a serious athlete there’s only one gym in Sleaford worthy of your time and money.

“Here’s ex-England striker Dion Dublin getting a session in at New Image Gym.”

Dublin’s peculiar career change has been regularly discussed since he joined the Homes Under the Hammer presenting team in 2015, but he is still a key part of the programme seven years later.

Keep an eye out for future screenings of Homes Under the Hammer on BBC One, airing daily at 11.15am.