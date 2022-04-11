Firefighters’ plea after lorry blocks in engines at Lincolnshire station
Potentially putting lives at risk
Firefighters in Lincolnshire have issued a plea to the public not to park in front of fire stations after the latest incident saw a lorry block in engines, potentially putting lives at risk.
Poorly parked vehicles near stations can mean fire engines can’t get through, and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has said there is no excuse for bad parking in these areas.
It comes after a large lorry blocked access to Spilsby Fire Station, with fire fighter James Baker saying it could lead to life or death situations.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Don’t park in the restricted areas outside of our fire stations. The stations may sometimes look like they’re not in use but our firefighters need access in and out 24 hours a day.”
PLEASE don't park in the restricted areas outside of our fire stations. The stations may sometimes look like they're not in use but our firefighters need access in and out 24 hours a day. https://t.co/KzI9dU7Fl7
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) April 8, 2022