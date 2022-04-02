Funding for three new Lincolnshire Family Hubs to help most vulnerable

A new hub will be opened in each area

Lincolnshire, North and North East Lincolnshire will be three of 75 local authority areas to receive a share of a £302 million pot to help families.

Each area will create a new Family Hub, as well as offering the most vulnerable families a dedicated key worker who will give hands-on parenting support through £700 million of funding.

The government announced today that its investment in the Start for Life programme will help thousands of families in a mission against inequality, and to improve health and opportunities for parents and young children.

New funding has been promised as part of the government’s Levelling Up access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice and employment across England.

Family Hubs are one-stop-shops for family services and respond to the Early Years Healthy Development Review to support children in their first 1,001 days.

They offer advice on matters such as child development and breastfeeding support.

Lincolnshire, North and North East Lincolnshire Council will discuss the new funding allocation and announce locations of the new hubs at a later date.

The Holiday Activities and Food programme will also be expanded ahead of the Easter holidays, backed by £220 million per year up to 2025 – to boost children’s health and mental wellbeing.

Young people who go through the programme are said to be 38% less likely to end up in prison and 32% less likely to be taken into care.

To help vulnerable young people leaving care make the transition to living independently, the government is investing over £172 million over three years to support them to stay near their foster families or children’s home.

Extra services and advice will be provided to help young people leaving care to fulfil their potential. Councils will also be supported with an extra £3.2 million in 2022-23 to prevent care leavers from sleeping rough.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said: “It is vital that families across England have access to the same high quality services to support them and their children’s development, wherever they live, and putting Lincoln first has always been a priority of mine as the Conservative member of parliament for the city.

“I welcome the new family hub for Lincolnshire from the Conservative Government, as part of their £302 million Start for Life investment – delivering our manifesto commitment and improving local access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice and employment, for families who need them most.

“By ensuring vulnerable families and young people leaving care can access key support services in one place, we are helping to end the postcode lottery that too many of them face as we build back fairer.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi commented: “If we are to level up outcomes for children facing the biggest challenges, this needs to start at home. Being part of a stable, loving family gives a child an early advantage, which is why we are investing so significantly in helping every family to access the vital services that help them and their children thrive.

“Family Hubs offer localised early help and intervention, from early years support to counselling or parenting classes, all of which can make a transformative difference in the lives of parents and carers who may not have a support network.

“We also have a responsibility to protect young people leaving care, to play our role fully as their corporate parent when their birth parents are unable. This funding will provide them with personal support and guidance as they embark on adult life and contribute fully to their own communities.”