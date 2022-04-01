Hykeham students deliver 100 Easter eggs to poorly kids in hospital

Students from Sir Robert Pattinson Academy have delivered 100 Easter eggs to poorly children at Lincoln County Hospital.

The pupils formed a Community Action Project designed to raise money to help local causes, and identify areas of the community to which they can make a positive contribution.

It was formed from the 20 house captains and deputies across the five houses at the North Hykeham academy.

The first project involved trying to raise enough money to buy Easter eggs for all the children resident in the paediatric Rainforest Ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

The group raised around £100 through various cake sales within school and helping to run a bake-off competition. Donations from staff also made it possible to buy and deliver 100 Easter eggs to the ward.

The students are now aiming to raise money to buy gift hampers for residents in care homes in the local community.

Headteacher Dale Hardy said: “I already knew the Academy had a unique togetherness and community spirit but the efforts being made by students to make a positive contribution to the life of the city is inspirational.

“The staff and governors work hard to create an atmosphere where students not only strive to meet their own potential but recognise the importance of playing a part in making their communities better.

“Empathy, understanding and collective support are all crucial parts of the education at our academy and the students have really grasped that ethos and are making it a reality. We are all very proud of them.”

Meanwhile, the academy recently won a national award for the support it provided young carers during the pandemic. It was recognised by The Children’s Society and Carers Trust for its outstanding commitment and support of young carers who support a parent or family member who is struggling with a physical or mental illness.