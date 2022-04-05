Lincolnshire distillery’s new chocolate gin is ‘Easter egg for grown-ups’
Only 200 bottles have been made
A Lincolnshire-based distillery has produced a unique chocolate gin described as “an indulgent Easter egg for grown-ups”.
Massingberd-Mundy Distillery in the Lincolnshire Wolds has produced 200 bottles of this new concoction called Cacao Gin – which is made with the finest organic cocoa beans with green cardamon.
The limited edition gin will be put exclusively on the South Ormsby Estate website from April 5 at a price of £39 for a 70cl bottle, and with only 200 bottles being released it is expected to sell out quickly.
It has been described as an indulgent, rich, dark chocolate gin with warming herbal notes and fresh menthol, offering an unmatched chocolatey alcoholic experience this Easter.
Massingberd-Mundy Distillery has released the Cacao Gin in line with its second anniversary, and in such a short space of time the South Ormsby Estate-based distillers have collected a host of accolades.
The distillery’s two flagship spirits – Burrell’s Dry Gin and Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin – have won numerous awards including recognitions from the World Gin Awards, The Gin Guide, and Lincolnshire Life’s Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards.
Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen said: “This rich, luxurious gin is like an Easter egg for grown ups – and it’s so deliciously indulgent. We love experimenting with new flavours and styles that explore the great possibilities of the UK’s favourite spirit, and Cacao Gin is our most unusual creation yet.
“The spirit has all the distinctive boldness of our signature Burrell’s Dry Gin, but with the finest organic cacao and green cardamon. It’s deliciously chocolatey with tonic water, but add a twist of orange and it’s a rich, zesty, aromatic treat.
“We all love Easter, but why crack open an egg when you can open up a bottle?”