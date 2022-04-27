Lincolnshire MPs say being banned from Russia is “badge of honour”

Six of our MPs had sanctions imposed upon them by the Kremlin

Lincolnshire’s MPs have expressed pride in sanctions placed upon them by the Russian government, stating it proves they are standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Russian government announced it would introduce sanctions on 287 British MPs, in response to the UK’s own sanctions on 386 members of the Duma, a lower parliament in Russia.

The sanctions were imposed on politicians the Russian Foreign Ministry believe played “the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions”, which they claim has led to “Russophobic hysteria” in the UK.

Within that list of MPs were six from Greater Lincolnshire. Those were:

Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle

John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings

Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham

Edward Leigh – Gainsborough

Martin Vickers – Cleethorpes

Matt Warman – Boston and Skegness

Sir Edward Leigh was quick to express his feeling at being banned from entering Russia, saying he felt “honoured” to be included in the list, calling it a “back-handed compliment” that reinforces the government’s stance with Ukraine.

The Gainsborough MP said: “Since the Russian invasion began, I have backed the Prime Minister’s policy to give direct aid and support to the Ukrainian people and their government and I will continue to do so.

“People across the world will continue to love and appreciate the beauty of Tolstoy and Tchaikovsky while condemning the actions of the current regime in the Kremlin.

“Our government must continue to work hard to secure an advantageous peace in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian people survive and rebuild.”

Victoria Atkins and Matt Warman, Members of Parliament for Louth & Horncastle and Boston & Skegness respectively, both echoed the sentiments of the Prime Minister by saying they will consider the sanctions “a badge of honour”.

Sir Edward Leigh concluded his statement by saying that he has visited Russia on multiple occasions, and looks forward to returning “when Russia enjoys a more wise and peaceful leadership”.

Martin Vickers, John Hayes and Caroline Johnson did not respond to The Lincolnite‘s request for comment at the time of reporting.