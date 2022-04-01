Masterchef finalist hosting free cookery workshops in Lincoln

A former Masterchef finalist will be bringing his culinary skills to the people of Lincoln, as he hosts a series of free cookery workshops for people seeking careers or simply a passion for food.

Eamonn Hunt was a finalist in the 2012 series of BBC cooking show Masterchef and has since returned to Lincoln, working at the likes of Eamonn’s and The Bronze Pig as a head chef in that time.

He has now created a new community interest company called GoGro, along with fellow Lincoln resident Rob Hewis, as they both seek to share their passions with the local people, as well as offering support from time to time.

GoGro will launch its first project in the form of ‘Cook, Learn, Grow’ where Eamonn himself will be delivering a seven-week course covering food safety management, food handling, knife skills, cooking techniques and recipe designs.

The students taking part will be able to create tasty dishes and take them home to try, taking part in a range of weekday sessions at a minimum of two classes per week.

The project is being funded through the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Employment and Skills ESF Grant Programme, and it is looking for people currently not in employment or education, who would like to use the opportunity to learn new skills or gain experience.

The sessions will take place at Ancaster Day Centre on Boundary Street in Lincoln, and if you are interested in taking part you should email [email protected] or [email protected].