RAF Scampton to become Lincolnshire International Airport once Red Arrows move out

RAF Scampton is set to become the Lincolnshire International Airport — once the Red Arrows move permanently to RAF Waddington, the MoD has announced.

Speculation has been rife about the future of RAF Scampton ever since the RAF announced in 2018 that the base would close in 2022 as part of cost-saving measures.

This left an uncertain future for the famous Red Arrows aerobatics team, but thankfully they will stay in Lincolnshire and move to RAF Waddington once their current home in Scampton closes.

It was initially believed that the site would become a massive edifice to the Red Arrows, as well as a 550 acre commemorative park for the RAF and Dambusters, in the form of the Horizon Park venture.

However, the Ministry of Defence is looking for a major international investment firm to convert the RAF base into an airport for Lincolnshire.

A letter was issued by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday to say that the land will not be offered back to previous owners, due to exemptions to Crichel Down Rules, which means surplus land should be offered to former owners or successors at current market value.

Currently, the closest airports to the county are Humberside and Doncaster Sheffield, so it is hoped the creation of a new international airport in Lincolnshire will encourage more people to travel and boost the economy, as part of the COVID-19 recovery.

Proposals suggest that the base will be operational as an airport by the end of 2023, with the hope of offering worldwide travel across a host of popular holiday destinations – from Cancun to Kavos.

A public consultation is now underway to allow people to voice their opinion on the proposed airport. To have your say, follow this link.