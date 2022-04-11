Reggae star Shaggy performing at Lincoln Engine Shed this year
They don’t call him Mr Boombastic for nothing
Lincoln Engine Shed has announced a huge show this July in the form of a live performance by Grammy winning reggae artist Shaggy.
The Jamaican-born singer will be coming to Lincoln on Thursday, July 28, performing his catalogue of huge hits, from It Wasn’t Me to Boombastic.
Shaggy has been nominated for seven Grammy awards over his illustrious career, winning twice for Best Reggae Album in 1996 with Boombastic and 2019 with his collaborative 44/876 project with lead singer of The Police, Sting.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 14, costing £27.50. They are available from the Engine Shed website.
The event is for people aged 14 and over, and no refunds will be issued for under-14s.