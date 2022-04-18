Suspect found in Skegness named and charged with gunshot murder

A man from Peterborough last week arrested in Skegness has now been charged with murder and possession of a firearm.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe was arrested in Skegness late on Thursday, April 14, after Cambridgeshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a 29-year-old man by the name of Mihai Dobre.

Police were called to Crabtree in Paston at 12.34am on Wednesday, April 13 with reports of a gunshot being heard.

Paramedics joined officers at the scene and took Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, to hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, April 19, and Hutchinson has been charged on Monday morning with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and I am still very keen to hear from the local community.

“With this latest development, I hope this provides some reassurance and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward.

“We continue to have family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time and are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area.”