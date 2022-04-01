The Lincolnite Podcast: Miss Lincolnshire, a celebrity hairdresser and fundraiser Derran Brown

The latest episode of The Lincolnite Podcast is available on all major streaming platforms today.

This week, Ronnie speaks to Miss Lincolnshire 2021 Chloe Ashford-Smith, about how she, a woman with alopecia, felt about the now-infamous moment between Chris Rock and Will Smith at this year’s Oscars, and how she overcame years of bullying to be where she is now.

Later, Ronnie is joined by Derran Brown, team leader from Polish School Lincoln’s Ukrainian donation drop-off points in the city, to talk about the work they’ve been doing since the war began, how many donations have been sent to the Poland-Ukraine border so far, and what more needs to be done.

Finally, celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford talks about his hopes of opening an academy at Lincoln College in time for the new academic year.

Closing this week’s show is Lincolnite Unsigned’s very first track of the week, ‘Don’t Hold Me Down’ by Lincoln singer-songwriter Georgie Hanson.

