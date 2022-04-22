The Lincolnite tries: Coffee Depot opens in Lincoln

12 different coffees, plus more food and drinks

A new coffee shop has opened in Lincoln which aims to offer an intimate ambience and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Mike Sinclair and Steve Gilbert are the owners of Coffee Depot, which aptly opened on Depot Street in the Carholme Road area of the city on April 12.

Coffee Depot serves a range of 12 coffees, as well as alternative lattes, hot chocolate, smoothies, milkshakes and a selection of herbal teas. Dairy free alternatives are also available.

The food selection includes sour dough toasties and ciabattas, homemade cakes and tray bakes, and Odlings’s sausage rolls.

The tray bakes are homemade by manager Alice Foster, who also has her own business called Alice’s Cakes, while the cakes and pastries sourced locally from Welbournes Bakery in Navenby.

Alice has worked in hospitality for her whole life including locally at Coffee Bobbins and in Sydney in Australia.

She told The Lincolnite the aim of Coffee Depot is to create a home from home feel within a coffee shop, saying: “We try and have a personal, relaxed relationships with customers. With it being small and intimate you’re not just coming for a coffee, but also for the ambience and atmosphere we’ve created.

“It has been very busy, especially over the Bank Holiday, with a nice flow of people and good feedback from everyone.”

Coffee Depot created two new jobs and is looking to hire more part-time staff in the future.

The coffee shop will be open 8.30-4.30pm on Friday, April 22 before its opening hours change slightly from next week. It will then be open 9am-4.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 9.30pm-4.30pm on Sundays.