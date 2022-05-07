£7million plans to bring Travelodge and Starbucks to Skegness

There would be a fifth-floor bar and restaurant with sea views

Plans for a Travelodge and Starbucks on Skegness seafront are set to give the resort a multi-million-pound boost.

The hotel and drive-thru coffee shop would be built on the former crazy golf site, which has a prominent spot on South Parade.

Proposals for the £7million scheme have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The planning application includes an 80-bed Travelodge, with a bar and restaurant on the fifth floor which will be open to the public and offer coastline views.

A nearby Starbucks – the first in Skegness – would have 30 indoor seats and more seating outdoors.

Burney Group, which has submitted the proposals, estimates the Travelodge guests would spend more than £2.6million a year in Skegness and the wider area.

It says the brands have designated Skegness as a “key target location” and believe for the former crazy golf course would be “perfect”.

The equivalent of more than 30 full-time jobs would be created as a result, with more driven by the construction.

A statement put out by the company says: “Burney Group is pleased to present its proposals for an 80-bed Travelodge hotel and drive-thru Starbucks at South Parade, Skegness, representing a £7m investment by the company in Skegness.

“The global brands have identified Skegness as a key target location, looking to deliver high-quality and affordable hotel accommodation on the sea front and a new store for the world’s largest coffee chain.

“A planning application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for a Travelodge hotel that will include a publicly accessible bar/restaurant on the fifth floor, providing panoramic views of the beach and coastline.

“Travelodge guests throughout the year will spend over £2.6m in Skegness and the broader Lincolnshire economy.

“Alongside the hotel a drive-thru Starbucks is proposed that will offer over 30 seats inside alongside outdoor seating.

“The proposed development site is the former crazy golf site on South Parade, which has been vacant since 2018. The location is perfect for the investment proposed.”

The application will be available to view and comment on though the council’s planning portal shortly.

To see artists’ impressions or keep up-to-date with the proposals, visit the website for the plans.