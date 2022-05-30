CCTV appeal over stolen purse at Lincoln Waterside Centre
Do you recognise this woman who could help police?
We are appealing for information to help identify the woman in this image.
Just after 3pm on May 23 an elderly woman was in the Waterside Centre, Lincoln, when her purse was stolen from her by an unknown offender. The suspect then went to a city centre bank and withdrew £500 on four different occasions.
We would like to identify the woman in the image to see if she can help assist the enquiry.
If you know the identity of the woman in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
By calling 101 quoting incident 274 of 23/05/2022.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 274 of 23/05/2022 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.