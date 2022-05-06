Film shot in Lincoln featuring Harry Potter and Killing Eve actors to be given national cinema release

“I’d rather go to Lincoln than L.A.” said the star of the film

An award-winning independent film shot in Lincoln, featuring actors from Killing Eve and the Harry Potter franchise, will get a nationwide cinema release later this month.

Mind-set is a comedy/drama directed by Mikey Murray, starring actors Steve Oram and Eilis Cahill – the former of which has appeared in Doctor Who, Killing Eve and End of the F***ing World.

It won the Best UK Feature Film at Manchester International Film Festival in March this year, and will be released across the country’s cinemas on Tuesday, May 24. It will include a screening at Everyman Cinema in Lincoln on release day at 7.30pm.

It centres on a disillusioned office worker (Lucy) who has a dysfunctional relationship with her partner Paul, before finding herself on the cusp of an affair with her new work colleague.

The film explores the thrill of the chase for a shred of affection, and the impact cheating can have on relationships in general.

Director Mikey Murray said: “At its heart our film shows ordinary lives and relationships on screen, and the film deals with issues around mental health and depression.

“The city of Lincoln was integral to our movie as the community really got behind us. We shot the majority of the film in our home in the West End of Lincoln and used a variety of locations throughout the city.

“Many residents helped us; from Park Riding School who kindly let us film with their horses, to friends and neighbours who hosted cast and crew in their homes.”

Also featuring in the film is Jason Isaacs, famed for playing the role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, and Julia Deakin, the Gainsborough-born actress known for her parts in Spaced, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.

Mind-set stars Steve Oram and Eilis Cahill were full of praise for the city of Lincoln, including our wonderful cathedral.

Steve said “I’d rather go to Lincoln than LA because I think it is more interesting”, while Eilis, who is based in New York, commented: “I loved it. Lincoln is a really gorgeous city and really friendly. I loved walking up to the Cathedral after shooting each day.”