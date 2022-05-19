Gin & Rum Festival returns to Lincoln Engine Shed

A selection of more than 120 gins and rums will be showcased at The Gin and Rum Festival returning to Lincoln this summer after a two-year wait.

The event, first created by Bobby Nanua, will take place at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday, June 18.

Tickets are on sale priced at £15 and admission can be for either the day session (12.30pm-5pm) or the evening (6.30pm-11pm) – buy your tickets here.

Tickets include entry to the event, a reusable stainless-steel straw, and a G&R branded Copa glass with carry satchel for safe keeping. Complimentary samples and talks from guest distillers, as well as a premium selection of mixers and tonics, will also be free of charge.

Guests will also receive a Gin and Rum guide which includes ‘expertly crafted garnish suggestions’.

The festival boasts more than 120 of the ‘best gins and rums on the market’, including the ‘best of British, spirits from around the world and a huge range of flavoured products’.

There will also be the chance to discover new favourites with samples from hand-picked guest distillers. Organisers say the hand-picked products “offer customers the chance to discover the highest quality gins and rums, many of which are exclusive to our festival”.

New for 2022 is the themed tequila bar with a variety of up to 20 authentic tequilas.

There will also be an award-winning DJ and live entertainment to create a lively atmosphere at this year’s festival.

Bobby Nanua, the founder of The Gin and Rum Festival, said: “We’ve had a fantastic start to the year touring the UK but it feels extra special to be returning to Lincoln, as it was one of the first festivals we had to postpone over two years ago. It been a long wait for some ticket holders, but we’ll be sure to make it worth it.”