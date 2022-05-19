Have I Got News For You star Paul Merton heading to Lincoln

Have I Got News For You star Paul Merton will perform his show ‘Impro Chums’ on stage at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this month.

Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane, and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road, with Lincoln among the stops on the tour for an evening of improvisation.

Tickets are on sale priced at £25 for the show at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 31 – buy your tickets here.

Merton is a writer, actor, comedian and radio and television present, who is known for his improvisation skill and deadpan humour. He is a founder member of The Comedy Store Players and still appears at the Comedy Store in London most Sundays.

The 64-year-old is also a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and his travel series on Channel Five called Paul Merton’s Adventures covered India, China and Europe. Last summer he co-stared with Suki Website in Motorhoming with Paul Merton as part of a six-part travel documentary for Channel 5.

His autobiography ‘Only When I Laugh’ reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10.