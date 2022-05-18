Lincoln Castle to mark Platinum Jubilee with beacon lighting event

Lincoln Castle will be front and centre of the city’s celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, hosting a beacon lighting event with live entertainment on the grounds.

On Thursday, June 2, an evening event will be hosted at Lincoln Castle to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It will include entertainment from a piper and the Lincoln Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society, culminating with the lighting of two beacons

The event has been organised by Lincolnshire County Council and City of Lincoln Council, with beacons lit by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis, and the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Rosanne Kirk.

Tickets for the evening are free and will be offered on a first come, first served basis, available from the Lincoln Castle website or by calling Lincolnshire County Council’s customer service centre on 01522 782040.

Toby Dennis, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, said: “This will be the first time a British monarch has marked a Platinum Jubilee, 70 years as Sovereign, and we’re all looking forward to marking this momentous occasion for our Queen and country.

“Our Lincoln Castle beacons will be joining more than 1,500 that will be lit throughout the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and will be a fantastic sight in Lincoln, providing a chance for us all to come together and celebrate this unique milestone for Her Majesty The Queen.”

Kate Fenn, Civic & International Partnerships Manager at City of Lincoln Council added: “Lighting the beacon is an honour for the mayor and such an important event for the city.

“Lighting the beacons alongside the Lord-Lieutenant will launch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and we look froward to celebrating this prestigious milestone.”

As well as this, the castle grounds will be open throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend, dressed in celebratory colours and hosting live entertainment from the castle bandstand.