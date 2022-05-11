Lincoln estate agents shortlisted for national customer service prize at property awards

A Lincolnshire-based estate agents firm has been named on the shortlist for the biggest award scheme in UK residential property, thanks to its customer service levels.

Mundys, based on Silver Street in Lincoln, has made it onto the shortlist for the ESTAS awards this year, standing out from the national crowd following an evaluation of over 660,000 customer review ratings in the property industry.

The ESTAS awards honour the best agents, conveyancers and mortgage advisors in the UK and are powered by an online customer review platform, meaning recognition is only given if a business is recording truly outstanding customer service feedback.

Reviews can only be completed at the end of a property transaction, with a strict verification process legitimising the customer reviews.

For the first time in the awards’ history, ESTAS has introduced a Standard of Excellence which must be met by all firms should they wish to make the shortlist.

Six hundred of these agents, mortgage brokers and conveyancers have been shortlisted across the UK, with regional and national winners announce at the 19th annual ESTAS ceremony in London on October 14.

The awards will be presented by popular property expert Phil Spencer, in front of around 1,200 of the UK’s top industry professionals.

Phil Spencer said: “The ESTAS Awards are based on real feedback, from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that a firm is delivering to clients.

“Now more than ever high-quality customer service is crucial if home movers are going to realise their dream of getting the property they set their hearts on.”

Simon Brown, founder of ESTAS says: “At ESTAS we’re creating a community for best practice property professionals who all share a passion for delivering great service and a belief that service really does matter.”

Mundys Senior Partner, Simon Bentley said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted and feel it reflects the conscientious, hard-work carried out by everyone at Mundys.

“Our team are passionate about providing excellent customer service and always go the extra mile. Being short-listed for this award is a testament to their hard work.”