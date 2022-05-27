Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022: The Winners
Celebrating the best of Lincolnshire businesses
The winners have been announced for the inaugural Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022 organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise.
Almost 300 people gathered at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on May 26 to celebrate business achievements and find out who won in the 11 categories.
The evening was hosted by Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane, with delicious food from city caterer Salted Orange.
The 2022 winners and finalists are
SME of the Year
— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- ADHD 360 Limited – WINNER
- Hanworth Country Park
- Pallinc
- TFM Countrystore
- UK Alternative Energy
Family Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Wright Vigar
- Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing – WINNER
- Daisy Made Farm
- Fox (Owmby) Limited
- R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers T/A Smiffys
- RW Stokes Tea and Coffee
Exporter/International Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers T/A Smiffys – WINNER
- Legless Limited
- Liz Drury Voiceovers
- Makan Bites
- Specialist Heat Exchangers
Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year
— Sponsored by Productivity Programme
- Blossom and Best – WINNER
- BeamOut Studios
- Firmative Media
- Live Like Loyalty
- Seraph Technologies Limited
Agri-Food Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Stonebow Media
- Jones Food Company – WINNER
- JRH Water Management
- Seaweed Culture
Charitable Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Ringrose Law
- MENTalk Lincs CIC – WINNER
- Headway Lincolnshire
- Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
- LIVES
- Sophie’s Journey
Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School
- Seaweed Culture – WINNER
- Evolve Flowers
- JRH Water Management
- Systematic Print Management
- UK Alternative Energy
Rising Star of the Year
— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- Jonathan Brewer, Tradeglaze (Lincoln) – WINNER
- Cheryl Ellron, Makan Bites
- Hannah Lockwood-Geck, Fizzco
- James Hopkins, DBS Digital
- Tom Remington, The Strait and Narrow
Business Leader of the Year
— Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park
- Phillip Anderton, ADHD 360 – WINNER
- Julie Priestley, DBS Digital
- Michael Jones, Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln
- Sara Boland, Influence Landscape Planning and Design
- Wendy Clarkson, Fizzco
Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Productivity Programme
- Witham Group – WINNER
- KryptoKloud
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- RW Stokes Tea and Coffee
- The Strait and Narrow
Andrew Stevenson Award
- Luke Smith – Seaweed Culture – WINNER
This award has been created to honour Andrew Stevenson’s legacy after he sadly passed away in December 2020. During his time as Founding Director of Research & Enterprise at the University of Lincoln, Andrew developed and enabled an accessible infrastructure for Greater Lincolnshire Businesses, launching numerous platforms and initiatives. Hundreds of SMEs in the region have benefited from these programmes, raising innovation potential, and driving forward local economic growth.