Meet the Lincoln teen breaking records on quest to become next Valentino Rossi

Motorsport is a very competitive field which sees very few make it to the absolute pinnacle of the sport – but this Lincoln-based teenager is catching the eye with his record breaking pace and ability to compete for wins.

Ash Barnes only turned 16 years old recently, but he is already making waves in the realms of Brish motorbike racing.

He dons the number 46 on his bike and suit, the same as arguably the greatest Moto GP racer of them all – Ash’s hero, Valentino Rossi – and his performances suggest he too could make a name for himself in the sport.

Ash became the youngest British Supersport rider of all time in his class, having missed the first two races of the season because he hadn’t turned 16 yet – and was therefore too young to compete on a bike that powerful.

This comes off the back of an incredibly successful junior career, as he competed in the BSB British Junior Supersport last season and wowed everyone with his performances.

He was the only rider to secure a podium finish in every single round, eventually finishing the season in second place despite it being widely acknowledged he was on a bike with lower performance than the other frontrunners.

He started racing at 10, and his dad Richard admits he could never have envisaged the rapid progression of his son on the track.

Richard told The Lincolnite: “We were told he was a natural rider, he’s followed in my footsteps as I’ve always been big on motorbikes. He started beating me and before we knew it he was winning races at Donington Park.

“I’m very proud of him, obviously, it’s expensive for us to get there but he’s showing his skills and it makes me so happy.”

Next up for Ash will be continuing to get his feet under the table at senior level for the next couple of seasons, but the excitement around his potential is evident for all to see. We could well be looking at a motorsport superstar in the coming years, and he’s from right here in Lincoln!