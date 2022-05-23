Mobility scooter stolen from Lincoln garage

The owner of the scooter is very shaken

We are appealing for information following a burglary at a property on Robey Street, Lincoln.

Between 10am on Friday 20 May and 9am on Saturday 21 May, a blue Independence Plus Micro mobility scooter was taken from the garage of the address.

The scooter was well hidden and whoever has broken in and stolen the scooter has gone to great lengths to remove it.

We are appealing for any information that will assist in our investigation. We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may know where the stolen mobility scooter is, and any information that will help us identify who is responsible for the burglary.

DC Greg Peplow, Lincoln CID, said: “Someone will know where this scooter is and I appeal for them to get in touch. This burglary has left the owner of the scooter very shaken and frightened. They rely on the scooter to get out of their home; the loss will impact greatly on them.

“It is beyond belief how anyone could be so cruel to steal the owners only way of being mobile and able to leave home.”

There are a number of ways to contact us:

Report on line, quoting incident 124 of 21 May

Call 101, quoting incident 124 of 21 May.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org.