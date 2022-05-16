Police launch arson probe after large blaze in Bardney
Tyres and vehicles went up in smoke
A large fire that saw plumes of smoke fill the air in Bardney over the weekend is being treated as arson, police have confirmed today.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a large number of tyres and vehicles on fire in Station Road at about 6.10pm on Sunday, May 15.
The fire service worked through the night to contain the blaze, and fortunately there have been no reported injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe that the fire was started deliberately, and we are currently reviewing evidence in relation to a suspected arson.
“We are currently at the scene, and we are not able to comment on the extent of fire damage until their investigations are concluded.”
At the height of the blaze, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue had eight engines at the scene, but this has since been scaled down to one.