Stephen Mulhern heading to Lincoln for ITV’s ‘In For A Penny’

Television presenter Stephen Mulhern will be in Lincoln next month for ITV’s ‘In For A Penny’ show and the producers are looking for extras to assist with a returning game.

In For A penny is a British game show based on a segment of the same name from Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The show returned for a fourth series which began last month with Stephen Mulhern hitting the streets with his pop-up gameshow, where unsuspecting members of the public take on a challenge and compete for a cash prize.

Lifted Entertainment, who produce programmes as part of ITV Studios, are looking for extras with a variety of different hairstyles, normal, bald, colourful, braids, mullets, perms and more, for a paid role. The extras will not be in contention to win any prize money, but will help with the gameplay.

Filming will take place during the morning or afternoon of either June 8, 9 or 10, with the exact date/time being confirmed in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested and available is being urged to send their full name, contact number and location, as well as a clear picture of themselves with their current hairstyle, to [email protected].