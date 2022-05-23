Teens arrested after alleged assaults of police officers

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside a premises on Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, at around 1:00am on Sunday, May 22.

On attendance, two officers were allegedly assaulted by members of a large group of youths that were on the scene.

Five boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of public order offences. One has since been released with no further action, while the other four have been released under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 53 of May 22.

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour is asked to contact us on 101, or 999 if there is a crime in progress.