The Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place across Lincolnshire

Much to look forward to across the county

The country is set to embark on a weekend-long celebration of Queen Elizabeth II, as Her Royal Highness reaches her Platinum Jubilee – marking 70 years at the front of the British monarchy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place from June 2 to 5 this year, and she will be the first British monarch to reach 70 years of service once the date arrives.

In anticipation of the momentous occasion, communities across Lincolnshire have been making big plans to celebrate our longest serving monarch in a variety of ways.

From street parties to free rollercoaster rides, these are some of the exciting events planned across the county for the Platinum Jubilee.

Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway

Heritage trains on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway will join in with the celebrations for two days of the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, one of the line’s heritage diesel locomotives will operate services, and the 1903 vintage steam locomotive Jurassic will pull trains for most of Saturday, June 4.

Commemorative jubilee headboards will be carried on the trains, and you can get a £2 return or a £5 ticket for a family of two adults and three children.

Metheringham

Starting with a parade from Fen Road up to the playing field where the festivities are planned, the Metheringham community has arranged a jubilee event that boasts something for everyone, rounded off with fireworks of course.

There will be celebrity guest appearances from James Hooton and Jeff Hordley, who play Sam and Kane Dingle on ITV soap opera Emmerdale, as well as cream tea taster sessions, have-a-go sessions at the Bowls club, tug of war competitions and even a pet show to display your adorable animals.

For more information, visit the Metherinham Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Event page on Facebook.

Fantasy Island

The theme park in Ingoldmells on the Lincolnshire coast is providing a wonderful offer to mark the Platinum Jubilee weekend, allowing free rides on a temporarily-renamed attraction.

On Thursday, June 2, Fantasy Island-goers will be able to go on the Platinum Jubilee Odyssey ride free of charge, so long as you are tall enough and the weather behaves on the day!

Reaching speeds of 62mph on board, it is surely the most adrenaline-fuelled way to celebrate the milestone of Her Royal Highness.

Lincoln Castle

Celebrations will also be coming to one of the most picturesque areas of Lincoln this jubilee weekend, as Lincoln Castle plays host to a beacon lighting event on Thursday, June 2.

There will be live entertainment courtesy of a piper and the Lincoln Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society, as well as the lighting of two beacons from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and the Mayor of Lincoln.

For more information on the free event, read The Lincolnite‘s feature on the event here.

Boston Borough

It is an action-packed weekend for the people in Boston, with everything from a Royal Coffee Morning at the library to a chariot or palace Lego design competition.

Family fun days are in order, as well as a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, a picnic in the park at Kirton, and a screening of the trooping of the colour.

To find out the full list of events taking place in Boston, visit the Platinum Jubilee website and search for your local area.

Belton House

The Grade I listed country house near Grantham will be opening its doors for a free celebration of the Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

There will be lawn games, jubilee-themed crafts and even a royal picnic for all the family to enjoy.

You can discover the long history of the royal connections of the Brownlow family inside the mansion, as well as a new exhibition of coronation outfits. Check the Belton House website for availability.

Lincoln BIG Augmented Reality trail

Lincoln Business Improvement Group often put on citywide events for big occasions, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is no different, with a free story trail placed across Lincoln for any and everyone to take part in.

An innovative augmented reality trail, running from April 30 to June 12, will see cute characters placed at seven different stops in Lincoln, all being part of a story that you can choose from your smartphone. Visit the Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail website for more information.

Once you find these characters and log it on your phone, they will be brought to life on your screen and you can take selfies with them! It takes around 45 minutes to complete the trail and is free to take part in – with a digital fun pack for all who finish it.

Ørsted Great Grimsby 10k

It may not be to everyone’s tastes, but the Great Grimsby 10k race will coincide with the jubilee weekend, taking place on Sunday, June 5. Entries are still open as well for anyone who wants to celebrate with some exercise.

Those living along the race route are being invited to celebrate with neighbours and cheer on runners, while a jubilee picnic in the park event is also being held at People’s Park.

Tasty food and drink stalls will be at the picnic, as well as live music and walkabout entertainment, plus the chance for children to design their own crowns and take part in a procession around the park.

Market Rasen Racecourse

A day at the races can be great fun in its own right, but Market Rasen Racecourse is taking it to the next level with a jubilee themed garden party.

Taking place on Friday, June 3, there will be a full headline concert from rock orchestra the Queen Symphonic immediately after the racing.

Queen Symphonic celebrate and perform the greatest hits from legendary rock band Queen, bringing together stars from the We Will Rock You musical in the form of a band and symphony orchestra.

Horncastle

Horncastle Town Council has planned an extra special lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon at the historic deer park in Scrivelsby on Thursday, June 2, complete with a firework display.

The council will create an enchanted park thanks to a grant from Lincolnshire Community Foundation and Arts Council England, with the park being decorated with lights and illuminated with colour.

There will also be a free light-based craft activity, a lion fire sculpture created by artists, live music, a bar and space for picnics. Gates open at 7pm and entry to the event will be £5, with booking made essential via email at [email protected].