Trial for death of university student delayed as more evidence needed

The trial of a Skegness woman who denies causing the death of Nottingham Trent University student Hope Starsmore by dangerous driving has been put back until next year.

Rebecca Porter, 33, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on June 27. Her trial was expected to last four days.

However a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Friday) told more time is needed to gather evidence from expert witnesses.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Ms Porter her trial would now be listed at Lincoln Crown Court on April 17 next year.

Granting Ms Porter unconditional bail Judge Sjolin Knight explained to her: “Unfortunately there is very little realistic prospect of this trial being ready for June 27.

“I know that is difficult for you. I am sure it is also difficult for the family of the lady who was killed.”

At a previous hearing in October last year Porter pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Ms Starsmore on October 7, 2020 by dangerous driving on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness.

Ms Starsmore was rushed to hospital after a collision in Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, at around 8.15am on Wednesday, October 7.

Despite multiple operations, doctors were unable to save her and she died eight days after the crash.

Ms Starsmore had just started a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University and wanted to become a paramedic.

Due to coronavirus, she had decided to live at home in Skegness and study. She also opted to commute to Nottingham once a week.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary after the crash and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Her brother and her partner had been travelling with her on their way to Nottingham Trent University and received minor injuries.

Despite having moved to the Lincolnshire seaside, Hope had grown up in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Porter will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 27 for a further pre-trial hearing.