Tributes from a heartbroken community after man and woman found dead in Sleaford

Update: Police have now formally identified the individuals who died as Diana Gabaliene, aged 33, and Deividas Gabalis, aged 40.

Police said in a statement: “Our Family Liaison Officers are in contact with the families. Our investigation continues into the tragic events and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

Two local fitness businesses have paid tribute to a much-loved woman after she and her partner were found dead at a house in Sleaford at the weekend.

The couple have been named locally as Deividas Gabalis, 40, and Diana Gabaliene, 33.

Police were called to a red brick terrace property in George Street, less than a mile from Sleaford town centre, just after 4pm on May 1.

A woman in her 30s was found dead with injuries and a man, in his 40s, was also deceased. Officers launched an investigation and confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, although enquiries about the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.

It is believed that the couple had three young children.

New Image Gym in Sleaford said: “Now names have been released we can now express our condolences to long term members of our gym who unfortunately lost their lives yesterday (May 1).

“We ask that our members avoid speculating on what has happened until more information is released by local authorities.

“RIP to Deividas and Diana and our huge condolences to your friends, family and most importantly 3 young children.”

Back in 2020, the gym posted Diana’s “amazing transformation” saying she took her diet seriously and attended kickboxing classes with Sleaford Fight Academy.

Sleaford Fight Academy also issued a tribute, which read: “Most of you would have seen by now that the media have leaked the names and not the police as I first put, of the couple involved in yesterdays tragedy. We are devestated to learn that one of the victims was one of our own, Diana Gabaliene.

“D was one of our original members from when we started pre covid inside New Image Gym. A shy girl who asked a member of staff if she could join in as she was too scared to approach us herself.

“From there she fell in love with the sport and became one of our longest, most hard working students. Her confidence grew and she became a huge part of the club, even represented us in the ring last December.

“Everybody who met D loved her. She did build one special relationship with my Daughter Evie and they became an inseperable duo in the gym. The next few days and weeks are going to be tough as more details emerge.

“We ask that people remain respectful and ignore speculation as she leaves behind 3 young children. 2 of which are also students of ours.

“She leaves us with a huge hole in the heart of this club. We love you and will miss you D.”

A neighbour who lives next to the house in Sleaford where the couple were found dead described her shock at the incident.

On Monday morning, specialist officers could be seen removing vital evidence from the home, where clothes remain on a washing line and children’s toys are scattered around the garden.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, previously said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and postmortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public. As soon as we can update with more information, we will.”