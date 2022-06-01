£1.5m five-bedroom barn conversion offers sweeping landscaped gardens

A Grade II listed stone barn conversion in rural Lincolnshire, dating back to the 1800s, with sweeping countryside views and a home cinema has been listed for over £1.5 million.

The property, found on the edge of the village of Carlby between Stamford and Bourne, offers up five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a beautifully landscaped garden at a guide price of £1.65 million – see the full Fine & Country listing here.

The barn dates back to the 1800s and retains many original features, such as historic arches and original king post trusses, but also boasts a modern style throughout.

A home cinema room with a large projector screen provides an ideal space for family entertainment, while there is also ample opportunity to create a one-bedroom self-contained accommodation on-site.

Outside there is also a gated entrance with a large gravel forecourt for cars to park at, meaning you will never struggle for vehicle space if you invite guests over.

This is what the house looks like inside: