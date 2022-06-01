£1.5m five-bedroom barn conversion offers sweeping landscaped gardens

A Grade II listed stone barn conversion in rural Lincolnshire, dating back to the 1800s, with sweeping countryside views and a home cinema has been listed for over £1.5 million.
The property, found on the edge of the village of Carlby between Stamford and Bourne, offers up five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a beautifully landscaped garden at a guide price of £1.65 million – see the full Fine & Country listing here.
The barn dates back to the 1800s and retains many original features, such as historic arches and original king post trusses, but also boasts a modern style throughout.
Hard not to admire the landscaping of the gravel forecourt and garden space. | Photo: Fine & Country
A home cinema room with a large projector screen provides an ideal space for family entertainment, while there is also ample opportunity to create a one-bedroom self-contained accommodation on-site.
Outside there is also a gated entrance with a large gravel forecourt for cars to park at, meaning you will never struggle for vehicle space if you invite guests over.
The property is secluded and private with access via a gated entrance. | Photo: Fine & Country
This is what the house looks like inside:
When tradition meets modernity. | Photo: Fine & Country
Down the hallway from the perspective of the entrance. | Photo: Fine & Country
A wonderful place to relax, the cinema room has a dropdown projector inside.| Photo: Fine & Country
Complete with five bedrooms, all boasting their own unique styles. | Photo: Fine & Country
The property has four bathrooms including a Jack-and-Jill shower room. | Photo: Fine & Country
A beautiful view out to your landscaped garden and patio terrace area. | Photo: Fine & Country
The spacious kitchen/breakfast room offers ample seating space. | Photo: Fine & Country
Traditional wooden beams in the Grade II listed converted building. | Photo: Fine & Country
Plenty of space for family time in the sitting room. | Photo: Fine & Country
The main living area of the property is open plan. | Photo: Fine & Country
Remnants of the building’s former self can be found in the design. | Photo: Fine & Country
Modern, integrated appliances for the kitchen diner. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
Just imagine looking out here with a drink in the summertime. | Photo: Fine & Country
A scenic backdrop at night. | Photo: Fine & Country