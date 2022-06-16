60 people denied taxi licences to be added to national database

Dangerous or unsuitable drivers will be flagged up across the country

The details of people who have lost or been denied taxi licences in a Lincolnshire district will be added to a national database to improve passenger safety.

60 people in North Kesteven have either been refused a taxi or private hire licence, or had one revoked.

The database allows local authorities to check a driver’s history in other parts of the country – something that was previously impossible.

The council’s licensing committee have endorsed the scheme, saying the public would be “staggered” that it wasn’t already in place nationally.

It’s hoped that it will make it easier to weed out dangerous or unsuitable applicants.

Previously, councils relied on either drivers admitting they had previously been turned down, knowing which authorities to make enquiries with, or word of mouth.

The national register, which is operated by the National Anti-Fraud Network, keeps a list of all licence denials in participating authorities across the country.