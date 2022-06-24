A153 Tattershall road closure due to end Saturday morning

Bridge repair now carried out and road all set to be useable again from this weekend

The emergency road closure was brought in for essential bridge works last week and is now due to end tomorrow morning.

The A153 Tattershall to Billinghay closure and resurfacing is due for completion with the road closure lifted from 6am on Saturday June 25. Some temporary traffic lights will remain at the site for a short period.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “When the need for the closure of the road was discovered, we had to move very quickly to ensure that bridge could be repaired.

“This resulted in an unavoidable closure of the road which is now at an end. Our work crews have been very busy with the job at hand and have managed to get it completed on time.

“I would like to thank everyone affected by this emergency for their patience whilst we have been carrying out this critical programme of repair.”