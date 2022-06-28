Road closed after A46 car fire
Fire crews attended the scene
The road was closed between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts after a car fire on Tuesday afternoon.
At least two fire engines attended the scene and photos show crews putting out the fire of the badly damaged car.
Fortunately nobody was injured in the fire, but the incident has caused traffic to build up in the area.
Lincoln Police said: “We are currently dealing with a Car fire on the A46 South between Carholme and Skellingthorpe, no persons are injured.
“Once Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have finished cooling it down, we’ll be opening one lane and waiting for recovery.”
The Lincolnite has also contacted Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue for more information.