Appeal after handbag theft in Boston supermarket

We are appealing for information after the theft of a handbag from an elderly woman in Boston.

Two women have entered Lidl in Tawney Street, Boston, at around 11.13am today, Wednesday, 15 June.

An elderly woman put her handbag in her trolley and hid it under her carrier bag.

It is then alleged that one of the two women distracted her by talking to her, while the other woman reached over and took the elderly woman’s handbag before walking away.

The handbag contained £150 cash, an old Nokia mobile phone, two banks cards and a driving licence, among other items.

We believe the two women pictured can help us in and our investigations and are asking anyone who knows them to get in contact with us.

You can get in touch –