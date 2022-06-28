‘Are Lincolnshire girls shy?’ Miss England sees very limited entries

With only a handful of entries so far, organisers of the Miss Lincolnshire competition are asking if women in the county are shy for not applying yet.

The Miss Lincolnshire event will take place live for the first time since 2019 this August, pitting contestants against one another in a series of rounds before a judging panel decide the winner.

The rounds consist of donning sportswear, a black dress, an evening or cocktail dress, and then being interviewed by judges. All contestants will be given a free makeover and professional photoshoot.

The winner will be named Miss Lincolnshire and represent the county at the Miss England Final in October.

Should they be triumphant there, they will then be the national representative at the Miss World competition.

However, organisers have flagged up a bit of a lacklustre response in the county for applications, daring to ask the question: “Are Lincolnshire girls shy?”

It is a bold claim that comes with the hope of more people entering to take part in this year’s event, especially given the esteemed history Lincolnshire has in the national pageant.

In 2019, Boston doctor Bhasha Mukherjee won the Miss England competition and ranked among the top 40 in the Miss World event, before winning Miss England Humanitarian of the Decade at the 2021 ceremony.

Among entrants for Miss Lincolnshire this year are 20-year-old Milly Everatt, who is taking her HGV licence to drive lorries for her father, and Paige Allen, 23, from Crowland, who shared her love of farming and yoga in her application.

Last year’s Miss Lincolnshire winner, Rebecca Jay Fearn said “it was the most glamorous evening of my life” and she “thoroughly recommends Lincolnshire girls to enter this year”, which you can do by going to the Miss England website or contacting organisers at [email protected].