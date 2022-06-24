Biker seriously injured in Tattershall Lakes Country Park crash
Police are appealing for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision outside Tattershall Lakes Country Park.
The collision involved an electric motorbike and a grey VW Golf and happened at around 1.14pm today, Friday 24 June.
The rider of the, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage can call us on 101, quoting incident 214 of 24 June.