Burglary at Cleethorpes children’s clothing store

A flypast by the Red Arrows, Typhoon display team and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Cleethorpes is among the highlights as Lincolnshire marks Armed Forces Day this weekend.

Armed Forces Day celebrations began this week as its iconic flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks across the country, including in Lincolnshire.

It is a chance for people to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Red Arrows flypast for Armed Forces weekend in Cleethorpes

The Armed Forces weekend will happen through the centre of Cleethorpes between June 24 and 26, with displays, parades and activities stretching from the pier to the leisure centre.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, June 24 with the return of the Cleethorpes Carnival in the early evening. The big wheel will return to the leisure centre, and stands and stalls will be open through the day.

There will also be evening entertainment on the stage at Remembrance Gate.

On Armed Forces Day (Saturday) there will be static displays including the Royal Anglian Regiment, 250 Medical Squadron and 158-160 Royal Logistics Corps, as well as recruiting stalls staffed by all three armed forces.

There will be displays through the weekend by the Lancers, musical entertainment and a display from the CVRTs.

The parade of veterans and standards will once again be the focal point of Saturday afternoon before the main flying activity starts. The Red Arrows will be returning to the resort, as will the Typhoon display team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Saturday evening will see live bands on the stage at Remembrance Gate as well as the traditional sunset parade. The evening will end with a bang as fireworks light the skies, which will be an extended 20 display to music to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary Jubilee year.

Sunday will be a fun day, but with more flying activity in the afternoon to entertain the crowds – see more information about the weekend of events here.

Armed Forces Day – Tea at the Park at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

A fun day for the family on Saturday June 25, including inflatable activities and SuperMedics from GroupTogether Ltd, 1940’s tribute act from Sarah-Jane, heritage vehicles, children’s entertainment with The Golden Palm Resort SuperStars, and the Mr Macaw park trail.

There will also be the usual daily animal talks, and feeds for the birds and Meerkats.

The event is free entry for all service personnel or veterans when presenting their ID, otherwise usual park prices apply.

Armed Forces Weekend at the Beonna

The Beonna at All Saints in Benington, Boston, is hosting an evening of life entertainment from professional vocalist Joanne Shields, alongside the Little Big Band.

The event runs from 7pm until late on Saturday, June 25 with tickets priced at £15 (including buffet).

To book tickets call 07511 162647 or email [email protected].

The #ArmedForcesDay flag is flying across the country. 🤩 We can’t wait to celebrate with you this week. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/8E6qpK7iHE — Armed Forces Day 🇬🇧 (@ArmedForcesDay) June 20, 2022

Armed Forces Day flags raised in Lincolnshire

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised during a ceremony held by West Lindsey District Council on Monday, June 20. The flag will remain flying in front of the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

North Kesteven District Council held a flag raising ceremony in Sleaford to on June 20 to mark Armed Forces Day. Veteran’s Badges were presented to over 20 local veterans in recognition of their service within the Armed Forces.

South Holland District Council held an official flag raising at the Priory Road council offices in Spalding on June 21. The council’s chairman Paul Redgate attended, along with other civil dignitaries including ex-servicemen and women. The event was followed by a reception for dignitaries and ex-service personnel in the council offices.

North Lincolnshire Council held their Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 18 at Brumby Hall Sports Ground in Scunthorpe. It included a spitfire flypast, live musical entertainment and more. The council also raised the Armed Forces flag in Central Park in Scunthorpe on June 13.

The Armed Forces standard is flying on St Peter’s Hill in Grantham after a flag raising ceremony by South Kesteven District Council on June 20. The flag will remain flying until the end of National Armed Forces Day on June 25.

Council leader Kelham Cooke and elected members joined civic dignitaries, cadets and military representatives, including the Malaya & Borneo Veterans Association.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, Councillor Anne Dorrian, raised the Armed Forces Day flag at the flag mast in the War Memorial Garden on Wide Bargate on June 20.