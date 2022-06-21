Burglary at Cleethorpes children’s clothing store
Officers are investigating a burglary at the children’s clothing store in the Market Place in Cleethorpes.
The robbery was captured on CCTV and we are appealing for anyone with information that could help us identify those involved, or who may have been selling on children’s clothing following the theft.
The incident was reported on Tuesday 14 June shortly after midnight.
Several people are seen on CCTV entering the premises by breaking in through the front door. Once inside, they remove a large amount of clothing and other property before fleeing the scene.
We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything or has dash cam footage in this area of Cleethorpes from the time of the incident.
We are also interested in speaking to anyone who saw a quad bike and motorcycles in the area of the marketplace around the time of the burglary.
If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 8 of 14 June 2022.