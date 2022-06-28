Burst water main causes low water pressure in North Hykeham

Update: Anglian Water have since said the the estimated restoration time is now 4pm.

Anglian Water said: “Were working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped. We have traffic lights in this area while we are working, so there may be some traffic delays.”

Anglian Water said a burst water main has left “some customers in North Hykeham may have very low water pressure or no water at all”.

Engineers are working to fix the problem with an estimated restoration time given as 12pm on Tuesday, June 28.

After any interruption to the water supply, it may look a little cloudy or discoloured when it’s back on. It is advised to just run your tap for a few minutes and then it should be clear.

Anglian Water said: “We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get it fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

“Please don’t worry, they’re following the latest government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency

“Supplies should be restored by midday today but we’ll update this message if anything changes. Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

Anglian Water is providing updates of the incident online here.