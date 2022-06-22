Coming soon: Tortilla bringing MexiCal grill to Lincoln
Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter will soon have a new Mexican grill restaurant.
The store will be located between Phase Eight and Everyman Cinema on the corner of the redeveloped Cornhill Quarter, serving “real California burritos and tacos”.
An application for signage to be installed at the currently unoccupied unit was put into City of Lincoln Council in April and approval was granted on Tuesday, June 21, though an opening date has yet to be confirmed at the time of reporting.
Tortilla’s website states that a new Lincoln store is “coming soon”, adding to the long list of branches you can find across the UK. It will become the first Tortilla restaurant in Greater Lincolnshire when it opens.
The restaurant offers eat-in, takeaway and delivery dependent on the location, and as yet details for what will be on offer for Lincoln are being kept under wraps (pun intended).
Tortilla will be the latest in a long line of businesses to be welcomed with open arms into the Cornhill Quarter, following a multi-million pound redevelopment project to give Sincil Street and surrounding areas “a new lease of life”.
Stores and sites such as Hobbs, Whistles, The Botanist, Trent Galleries and 200 degrees have all opened in the area in recent times, with more set to be on their way to Lincoln.