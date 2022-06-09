Cordon lifted at Brayford Pool as ‘grenade’ found to not be live
The area is now deemed safe again by police
Police have lifted a cordon on Brayford Pool after reports of a ‘grenade’ in the area after bomb disposal squads said the device was not live.
A 100m police cordon was placed between Lucy Tower car park and the Hilton hotel at Brayford Pool on Thursday morning, after a suspected grenade was found.
The University of Lincoln’s Minerva building was evacuated as a precaution, and access to Lucy Tower Street was temporarily halted as officers advised people to avoid the area while investigations took place.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed at around 11.48am on Thursday that the area was safe and the cordon would be lifted, following attendance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
The bomb disposal squad found the suspected grenade not to be live, so ruled that the area was safe to reopen once again.
People can now again access the section of Brayford Pool which houses the likes of Nando’s, Prezzo and Lucy Tower multi-storey car park.
Police thanked everyone for their “help and patience” while the incident was dealt with.
We're pleased to report that the police cordon has now been lifted at the Brayford and access to Lucy Tower St car park is available once again.
— City of Lincoln Council (@lincolncouncil) June 9, 2022