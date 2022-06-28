Council says Hawk is doing its job with Spalding’s problem pigeons

Footfall in the town appears to be on the up

South Holland District Council is confident a hawk being used to scare problematic pigeons away is ‘doing its job’ and is already making a difference in Spalding.

Pigeons have been causing problems in the Lincolnshire town for years, with the local district council receiving numerous complaints about the birds and their droppings covering the town centre.

There were concerns from campaigners, including from The Foundation for Feathered Friends, that using a bird of prey could cause distress and would be a waste of tax payers money.

However, the council said the hawk would not attack the pigeons during a 12-week trial and that it would listen to feedback.

The district council told BBC Look North that early figures suggest human footfall in the town centre is already up as the pigeon population has reduced.

The council has put up signs asking people not to encourage the birds to come back, and the Hawk appears to be doing a successful job.

It added that it will assess the hawk’s work at the end of the 12-week trial to see what should be done next.