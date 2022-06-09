Council toilet attendant wrongly accused of sexually assaulting girls

A man who punched the council employee appeared in court

A Boston man who wrongly accused a council toilet attendant of sexually assaulting two girls in public conveniences has appeared in court.

Sergejs Akulovs, 35, punched Boston Borough Council employee Kevin Hickinbottom and assaulted two members of the public who tried to intervene.

It happened in the toilet block in Parkgate, Boston, at the entrance to Central Park on May 21.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that Akulovs went into the female toilets to confront the council worker in an “extremely aggressive” manner.

A witness statement by Mr Hickinbottom said that Akulovs accused him of raping the two 11-year-olds. He was then punched to the eye and kicked.

Mr Hickinbottom took refuge in a cubicle and could hear Akulovs arguing with a member of the public.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said the girls were able to leave and went to a nearby café.

A second member of the public was pushed over by Akulovs who welcomed one of the men saying he was going to call the police.

The defendant, of Liquorpond Street, admitted assaulting Mr Hickinbottom, Cameron Walker and Mick Sharky on May 21. A charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place was withdrawn.

Mark Hudson, mitigating, said his client was not drunk but hungover and, while he was in the male toilets, thought he had heard the girls in distress.

“He was extremely concerned for the girls’ safety,” the solicitor added. “He was weighing up the options and decided to go over and punch [Mr Hickinbottom].

“He says ‘in hindsight I probably should’ve called the police.”

Mr Hudson said there were “good intentions” behind his client’s “over-zealous behaviour”.

Akulovs was sentenced to 150 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to Mr Hickinbottom and £180 in costs and surcharge.