Cyclist seriously injured in Scunthorpe crash
Officers investigating a collision in Scunthorpe are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that a black Ford Fiesta and a pushbike were in collision at the junction of Ashby Road and Church Lane at around 6:50pm last night (Thursday 9 June).
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our investigation.
If you were travelling in the area around the time of the collision and have dashcam footage, or saw anything that could assist our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 467 of 9 June.