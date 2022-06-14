Death confirmed after person hit by train near Caistor

Transport police said the ‘incident is not suspicious’

A person has been pronounced dead after they were stuck by a train near North Kelsey, British Transport Police confirmed.

BTP were called to the incident at 9.12am on June 14, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Trains were suspended between Lincoln and Grimsby and EMR. The line has since reopened between Lincoln and Grimsby – see the latest information here.

Police said: “Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

#EMRUpdate The line has now reopened between Lincoln and Grimsby, our next service from Lincoln towards Market Rasen, Barnetby, Habrough and Grimsby will be at 1131 which will form our 1241 Grimsby to Leicester.>> — EMR (@EastMidRailway) June 14, 2022

Road closed: Please be aware that Station Road at the North Kelsey level crossing leading in to Caistor Road is closed while officers from @BTP deal with an incident. — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) June 14, 2022

#EMRUpdate If you have been affected by the incident today, there is always someone at the end of the phone. Call 116 123, it is free. It is ok, not to be ok. pic.twitter.com/HnxM4K8LQW — EMR (@EastMidRailway) June 14, 2022

The age and gender of the person has not yet been released by authorities.

If the overall journey is delayed by over 15 minutes, customers may be entitled to claim compensation or a refund should they not be able to complete their journey.

Anyone affected by the incident can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 and there is also more information online here about the support available.